ราคาหุ้น Avangrid Inc (AGR)
NYSE: AGR
คุณจะต้องคอยสังเกตการแปลงเงินให้ดีถ้าจะซื้อหรือขายหุ้นที่ไม่ได้ซื้อขายกันในสกุลที่คุณใช้ปกติ ลองมาแปลงราคาหุ้น Avangrid Inc เป็นสกุลเงินไหนก็ได้ตามใจด้วยเครื่องมือสุดพิเศษของเรากันเลย
แสดงหุ้น Avangrid Inc (AGR) ในสกุล USD
1 AGR = 36.03 USD
ผลการดำเนินงานของหุ้น Avangrid Inc โดยสังเขป
ตรวจสอบผลการดำเนินงานทางการเงินของ Avangrid Inc เช่นรายได้หรือรายได้สุทธิ รวมถึงการสรุปมูลค่าตลาดในอดีตและปัจจุบัน
ผลการดำเนินงานของหุ้น AGR
|USD
|USD
|การปิดก่อนหน้า
|35.92
|35.92
|ช่วงวัน
|35.82 - 36.1
|35.82 - 36.1
|ช่วงปี
|26 - 37
|26 - 37
|มูลค่าตามราคาตลาด
|13,893,659,000
|13,893,659,000
|ตลาดหลักทรัพย์
|NYSE
|NYSE
ผลการดำเนินงานของ Avangrid Inc
|USD
|USD
|กำไรต่อหุ้นปรับลด (TTM)
|2.31
|2.31
|การเติบโตของรายได้แบบปีต่อปี (YOY)
|-2%
|การเติบโตของกำไรแบบปีต่อปี (YOY)
|44%
|อัตรากำไร
|10.8%
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
Ticker หุ้นต่างประเทศของ Wise เป็นการให้ข้อมูลเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการอ้างอิงเท่านั้น เครื่องมือและแพลตฟอร์มนี้ไม่ได้เป็นการเสนอซื้อหรือขายหุ้น และข้อมูลที่แสดงในนี้ไม่ควรถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน
การตัดสินใจลงทุนทุกครั้งควรทำหลังจากที่ได้ทำการศึกษาและปรึกษากับผู้ให้คำแนะนำ/ที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสม โดยเราไม่รับประกันความถูกต้องหรือความสมบูรณ์ของข้อมูลที่แสดง และผู้ใช้ควรตัดสินใจอย่างระมัดระวังและขอคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญเมื่อต้องการลงทุน