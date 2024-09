O Bank of America Corporation Depositary Shares Series G

The Bank of America Corporation is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in San Francisco, Bank of America was formed through NationsBank's acquisition of BankAmerica in 1998. It is the second largest banking institution in the United States, after JPMorgan Chase, and the eighth largest bank in the world. Bank of America is one of the Big Four banking institutions of the United States. It services approximately 10 percent of all American bank deposits, in direct competition with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Its primary financial services revolve around commercial banking, wealth management, and investment banking.