Hong Kong dollar bank account vs Wise account

If you need to send, receive, and hold HKD you may be able to open a Hong Kong dollar bank account with your normal bank. That means you can transact in Hong Kong dollars from wherever you call home, without needing a local address overseas.

Hold your funds in Hong Kong dollars or 40 other currencies in your Wise account, send payments to 160 countries with fair and transparent fees.

The number of currencies you can receive money in depends on your location. Check which currencies you can receive.

Wise doesn’t accept cash or cheque payments. Read more about which types of transfers you can receive.