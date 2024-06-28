Allianz SE stock information

Allianz SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALV.FRK.

What is the current performance of ALV.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 259.20 EUR. The market has seen 0.10 EUR change in the price of a ALV.FRK share, representing 0.0386% change from the previous close of 259.10 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ALV.FRK stock opened at 259.80 EUR, reached a high of 262.20 EUR, and a low of 259 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 259.20 EUR, while the closing price is 259.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 886, indicating the level of market activity.



Allianz SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 262.20 EUR and a low of 259 EUR.

What is the live share price of Allianz SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Allianz SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Allianz SE is currently worth 259.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

