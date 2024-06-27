AIR LIQUIDE stock information

AIR LIQUIDE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AI.PAR.

What is the current performance of AI.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 163.48 EUR. The market has seen -1.34 EUR change in the price of a AI.PAR share, representing -0.8130% change from the previous close of 164.82 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 AI.PAR stock opened at 165.80 EUR, reached a high of 166.32 EUR, and a low of 162.94 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 163.48 EUR, while the closing price is 163.48 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 453781, indicating the level of market activity.



AIR LIQUIDE during the last trading day has seen a high of 166.32 EUR and a low of 162.94 EUR.

What is the live share price of AIR LIQUIDE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of AIR LIQUIDE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of AIR LIQUIDE is currently worth 163.48 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.