Adesso SE stock information

Adesso SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ADN1.FRK.

What is the current performance of ADN1.FRK stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 91.50 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ADN1.FRK share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 91.50 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ADN1.FRK stock opened at 91.50 EUR, reached a high of 91.50 EUR, and a low of 91.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 91.50 EUR, while the closing price is 91.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 414, indicating the level of market activity.



Adesso SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 91.50 EUR and a low of 91.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of Adesso SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Adesso SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Adesso SE is currently worth 91.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.