NZD to CZK Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
Learn more about these currencies
- dolar New Zealanddolar New Zealand
Dolar New Zealand ialah mata wang rasmi New Zealand. Kod mata wang untuk dolar New Zealand ialah NZD. Simbolnya biasa ditulis sebagai $ dan kadangkala NZ$ digunakan untuk membezakannya daripada mata wang lain yang menggunakan tanda yang sama. Nama samaran tidak rasmi untuk Dolar New Zealand ialah 'kiwi' dan 'buck'....
Learn more about NZD
- koruna Republik Czechkoruna Republik Czech
Koruna Czech ialah mata wang rasmi Republik Czech. Koruna ialah perkataan Czech untuk mahkota. Koruna Czech selalunya dipanggil mahkota Czech dalam bahasa Inggeris. Kod untuk koruna Czech ialah CZK. Simbolnya ialah Kč, diletakkan selepas nilai (cth. 5 Kč). Koruna terpecah kepada 100 haléřů (singkatan 'h') atau apabila tunggal, haléř. (Sukar...
Learn more about CZK
