잠비아 콰차 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 is currently 4.042 today, reflecting a 0.474% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.086% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 has fluctuated between a high of 4.054 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 3.953 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.787% increase in value.