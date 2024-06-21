사우디아라비아 리얄 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 2.862 today, reflecting a -1.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.012% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 2.891 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 2.862 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -1.017% decrease in value.