레소토 로티 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 레소토 로티 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 0.600 today, reflecting a -0.346% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 레소토 로티 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.464% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 레소토 로티 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.605 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.582 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.021% decrease in value.