지브롤터 파운드 필리핀 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 필리핀 페소로 is currently 74.637 today, reflecting a 0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.430% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 필리핀 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 74.992 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 74.292 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.291% increase in value.