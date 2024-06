1 BOB to ARS stats

The performance of BOB to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 132,1790 and a 30 day low of 129,1970. This means the 30 day average was 130,6828. The change for BOB to ARS was 2.31.



The performance of BOB to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132,1790 and a 90 day low of 123,8960. This means the 90 day average was 128,1253. The change for BOB to ARS was 6.69.