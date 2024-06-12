Czech koruna to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Zambian kwacha is currently 1,150 today, reflecting a -0.465% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.466% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 1,170 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,147 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.637% decrease in value.