Czech koruna to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0,167 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.910% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0,170 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,166 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.656% increase in value.