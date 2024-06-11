Australian dollar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Haitian gourdes is currently 87,490 today, reflecting a -0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.631% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 88,514 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 86,843 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.