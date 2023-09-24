Skip to main content

Send money to bKash account

Send money to bKash account from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
  • 795 HUF
  • =
    9,205 HUFTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ÷
    3.33251
Get started
globe

How to send money to bKash account in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in HUF

    Pay in HUF with your chosen payment method.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send HUF with a chosen payment method, and receive BDT to bKash account

    The recipient gets money in BDT directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money to bKash account

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is bKash account money transfer?

Making a bKash account money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s mobile number - and for the recipient of the payment, too.

To send a bKash account money transfer you only need to enter your recipient’s mobile number, which should begin with 880 - and payments can be made up to 122,500 BDT per day, or 450,000 BDT per month.

If the payment qualifies for any government cash incentives - like the Cash Incentive for Inward Wage Remittances - these payments can also be paid to the recipient when they receive a bKash account money transfer through Wise.

Learn more about using bKash account transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money to bKash account?

To send money to bKash account with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer to bKash account take?

A money transfer to bKash account (HUF-BDT) should arrive by Sunday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

HUF
BDT

Should arrive

by Sunday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 3 hours ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published 4 hours ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published 4 hours ago

Reviews from: