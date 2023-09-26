Send money to the United Arab Emirates
Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers from Brazil to the United Arab Emirates.
- –29.13 BRL
- 10.68 BRL
- =970.87 BRLTotal amount we’ll convert
- ÷
Our fee includes IOF
Our fee includes 0.38% IOF (Imposto Sobre Operações Financeiras) when you send money to someone else, or 1.1% IOF when you send to yourself.Find out more
1.1% taxSending to yourself
0.38% taxSending to somebody else
How to send money to the United Arab Emirates in 3 easy steps
Enter amount to send in BRL.
Pay in BRL with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.
Choose recipient in the United Arab Emirates.
Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.
Send BRL, receive AED.
The recipient gets money in AED directly from Wise’s local bank account.
Wise is easy.
How to send money to the United Arab Emirates from Brazil
- Just tap in how much, and where to.
- Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
- And that's it.
Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.
How much does it cost to transfer money to the United Arab Emirates?
Pay a small, flat fee and percentage
To send money in BRL to the United Arab Emirates, you pay a small, flat fee of 9.22 BRL + 0.94% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).
Fee depends on your chosen transfer type
Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.
No hidden fees
No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
How long will a money transfer to the United Arab Emirates take?
A money transfer from Brazil (BRL) to the United Arab Emirates (AED) should arrive by Tuesday, 26 September. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.
On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.
Your transfer route
Should arriveby Tuesday, 26 September
What you’ll need for your online money transfer to the United Arab Emirates
Register for free.
Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.
Choose an amount to send.
Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.
Add recipient’s bank details.
Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.
Verify your identity.
For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.
Pay for your transfer.
Send your money with a TED bank transfer, or a boleto bancario.
That’s it.
We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.
Best ways to send money to the United Arab Emirates
Bank TransferUse Pix to pay international transfers and get the same fast, easy experience you enjoy in Brazil. Just set up an international transfer from BRL and follow the steps in your Wise account. You can also follow the steps in your account to pay using TED or Doc. Read more about paying by Pix and paying by bank transfer.
Debit CardPaying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.
Credit CardPaying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.
Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to the United Arab Emirates
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
Send money to the United Arab Emirates from Brazil with the most international app
Looking for an app to send money to the United Arab Emirates? Sending money is easy with Wise app.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere
See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers
It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it.Trustpilot.com. Read our reviews at