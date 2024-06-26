Solomon Islands dollar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Philippine pesos is currently 7.136 today, reflecting a 0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.170% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.146 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 7.066 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.755% decrease in value.