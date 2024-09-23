Zions Bancorporation Routing Number
Using a Zions Bancorporation account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Find a Routing Number
Search for a bank name or enter a routing number to check it is valid.
- 2.49 USD
- 3.77 USDOur fee
- –6.26 USDTotal fees
- =993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
See if you can save when sending money to the US.
International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.
Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.
We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.
Other Zions Bancorporation routing numbers
Browse other Zions Bancorporation routing numbers for Zions Bancorporation.
102003154
2200 S 3270 W, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
124002829
SUITE 200, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 84133
113011258
2200 SOUTH 3270 WEST, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
113110586
2200 SOUTH 3270 WEST, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
121002042
2200 S 3270 W CC0914, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
122003396
2200 S 3270 W CC0914, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
122105045
2200 SOUTH 3270 WEST, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
122105320
2200 S 3270 W, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
122232109
2200 S 3270 W, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
122237997
2200 S 3270 W CC0914, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
122238572
2200 S 3270 W CC0914, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
122400779
2200 S 3270 W CC0914, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
123006965
1211 SOUTHWEST FIFTH AVE STE 1250, PORTLAND, OR, 97204
124000054
3RD FLOOR 0914, MIDVALE, UT, 84047
124101128
2200 S 3270 W CC0914, WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, 84119
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.