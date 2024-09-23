Umpqua Bank Routing Number
Using a Umpqua Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Find a Routing Number
Search for a bank name or enter a routing number to check it is valid.
- 2.49 USD
- 3.77 USDOur fee
- –6.26 USDTotal fees
- =993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
See if you can save when sending money to the US.
International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.
Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.
We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.
Other Umpqua Bank routing numbers
Browse other Umpqua Bank routing numbers for Umpqua Bank.
121136785
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121140276
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121140823
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121140933
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121141042
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121141107
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121141819
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121142517
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121142627
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121142902
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121143118
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121181730
17555 NE SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
121202185
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
122239584
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
122243703
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
123204835
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
123205054
17555 NORTHEAST SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
123305378
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
125006390
17555 NE SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
125108450
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
125184746
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
292970841
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
123201045
HILLSBORO, OR
123206561
ALBANY, OR
123206053
HILLSBORO, OR
123202921
HILLSBORO, OR
123202125
HILLSBORO, OR
123308553
HILLSBORO, OR
123206671
HILLSBORO, OR
321171139
HILLSBORO, OR
323170112
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
323270216
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
323270300
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
325171740
17555 NE SACRAMENTO ST, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
325182946
17555 NE SACRAMENTO STREET, PORTLAND, OR, 97230
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.