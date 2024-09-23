Truist Bank Routing Number
Using a Truist Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Other Truist Bank routing numbers
Browse other Truist Bank routing numbers for Truist Bank.
031204710
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031205955
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031306029
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031308784
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031308810
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031309123
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031309440
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031309550
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031310413
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031310510
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031310918
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031318907
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031904395
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031918938
ACH OPERATOR 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
042102115
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
042102254
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
042102267
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
042174486
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
051000020
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
051404260
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
051503394
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
053003931
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
053100465
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
053101121
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
053111632
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
053201607
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
054001547
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
055000259
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
055002707
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
055003308
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
056005318
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
057000668
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
061000104
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
061100790
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
061113415
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
062001319
2501 WOOTEN BLVD, WILSON, NC, 27893
062203984
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
063102152
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
063113222
2501 WOOTEN BLVD, WILSON, NC, 27893
064000046
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
064208165
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
083900680
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
083974289
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
084006952
P.O. BOX 819, WILSON, NC, 27893
111017694
2501 WOOTEN BLVD, WILSON, NC, 27893
051502450
SUITE 2000, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92101
084000013
P.O. BOX 819, WILSON, NC, 27893
231971568
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
242170248
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
252070309
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
263189661
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
263191387
100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
267083763
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031303763
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031301998
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
231374961
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031307659
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031914437
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
031376017
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
231271226
ACH OPERATIONS 100-99-04-10, WILSON, NC, 27893
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.