SchoolsFirst Routing Number
Using a SchoolsFirst account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Other SchoolsFirst routing numbers
Browse other SchoolsFirst routing numbers for SchoolsFirst.
321175627
15222 DEL AMO AVENUE, TUSTIN, CA, 92780
322280854
P.O. BOX 11547, SANTA ANA, CA, 92711
322281248
15222 DEL AMO AVENUE, TUSTIN, CA, 92780
322282001
15222 DEL AMO AVENUE, TUSTIN, CA, 92780
322283042
15222 DEL AMO AVENUE, TUSTIN, CA, 92780
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.