Santander Bank Routing Number
Using a Santander Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Other Santander Bank routing numbers
Browse other Santander Bank routing numbers for Santander Bank.
011075202
601 PENN STREET, READING, PA, 19601
011375245
1125 BEKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
021206074
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
021206676
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
021207002
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
021207028
MAIL CODE 10-6438-AH5, READING, PA, 19612
021207358
MC: 10-6438-AH5, READING, PA, 19612
026010058
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
031302117
1125 BERKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
031902038
1125 BERKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
211073499
601 PENN STREET, READING, PA, 19601
211371308
601 PENN STREET, READING, PA, 19601
211371450
601 PENN STREET, READING, PA, 19601
221270758
601 PENN ST. , 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
221271265
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
221271456
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
221272332
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
221272361
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
SVRNUS33XXX
75 STATE STREET, BOSTON, MA, 02109
226071237
601 PENN ST., 5TH FLOOR, READING, PA, 19601
231170181
1125 BERKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
231271161
1125 BERKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
231271404
1125 BERKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
231371663
1125 BERKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
231372387
1130 BERKSHIRE BOULEVARD, WYOMISSING, PA, 19610
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.