Regions Bank Routing Number
Using a Regions Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Find a Routing Number
Search for a bank name or enter a routing number to check it is valid.
Other Regions Bank routing numbers
Browse other Regions Bank routing numbers for Regions Bank.
051009296
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
053012029
P O BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
053201814
P O BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
061101375
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
061104712
2090 PARKWAY OFFICE CIRCLE, HOOVER, AL, 35244
062000019
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
062005690
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
062202150
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
062203735
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
063104668
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
063206663
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
063210112
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064000017
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064002280
P O BO 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064003962
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064102397
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064103079
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064200765
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064200914
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
064206594
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
065301155
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
065305436
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
065305902
P. O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
065402892
P O BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
065403626
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
065403875
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
065404913
P O BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
067008414
P. O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
067010583
P. O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
071122661
P. O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
073900438
P. O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
074014213
P. O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
081001387
P. O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
082000109
PO BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
083901744
P O BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
084000084
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
084302614
PO BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
084306953
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
111900785
P.O. BOX 681, BIRMINGHAM, AL, 35201
284073808
2090 PARKWAY OFFICE CIRCLE, HOOVER, AL, 35244
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.