Eastern Bank Routing Number

Using a Eastern Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.

Other Eastern Bank routing numbers

Browse other Eastern Bank routing numbers for Eastern Bank.

011002550

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011301390

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011301536

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011301604

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011301798

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011302519

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011306492

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011307161

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

011402024

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

061205844

P.O. BOX 455, DARIEN, GA, 31305

211070146

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

211370257

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

211370846

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

211370927

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

211371201

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

211371421

EF3-11, LYNN, MA, 01901

211371476

195 MARKET ST, LYNN, MA, 01901

211372352

195 MARKET STREET, LYNN, MA, 01901

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
