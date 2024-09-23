Commerce Bank Routing Number
Using a Commerce Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Other Commerce Bank routing numbers
Browse other Commerce Bank routing numbers for Commerce Bank.
011307239
386 MAIN STREET, WORCESTER, MA, 01615
021214082
105 RIVER AVE, LAKEWOOD, NJ, 08701
061120453
400 US HWY 27 BYPASS, BREMEN, GA, 30110
063115408
STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL, 32789
064108540
601 W MARKET ST, LOUISVILLE, KY, 40202
064108799
P.O. BOX 1098, LEWISBURG, TN, 37091
064202268
P.O. BOX 6047, JOHNSON CITY, TN, 37602
071100010
MAILSTOP KCES, KANSAS CITY, MO, 64105
081004591
811 MAIN, KANSAS CITY, MO, 64141
081025208
ATTENTION: ACH DEPT, KANSAS CITY, MO, 64141
081500493
811 MAIN, KANSAS CITY, MO, 64105
084206082
306 CASS ST., CORINTH, MS, 38834
086314464
20 NW 4TH STREET, EVANSVILLE, IN, 47708
086500142
811 MAIN, KANSAS CITY, MO, 64105
091400554
524 S DAKOTA ST, ABERDEEN, SD, 57401
091912576
PO BOX 149, GENEVA, MN, 56035
101000019
ACH DEPT., KANSAS CITY, MO, 64141
101114073
ACH DEPT., KANSAS CITY, MO, 64141
101114976
902 BROADWAY, MARYSVILLE, KS, 66508
101114992
MAILSTOP KCES, KANSAS CITY, MO, 64105
103912888
7TH FLOOR - ACH DEPT., KANSAS CITY, MO, 64141
103912956
ACH DEPT., KANSAS CITY, MO, 64141
107002846
7TH FLOOR - ACH, KANSAS CITY, MO, 64141
112201085
513 N. CANAL, CARLSBAD, NM, 88220
114909903
5800 SAN DARIO, LAREDO, TX, 78041
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.