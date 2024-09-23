City National Bank Routing Number
Using a City National Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Other City National Bank routing numbers
Browse other City National Bank routing numbers for City National Bank.
026013958
21ST FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
042102652
CARLISLE, KY
051904524
25 GATEWATER ROAD, CROSS LANES, WV, 25313
064009445
21ST FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
066004367
ELECTRONIC BANKING DEPT, MIAMI, FL, 33130
066009155
ELECTRONIC BANKING DEPT, MIAMI, FL, 33130
066016889
25 W FLAGLER STREET, MIAMI, FL, 33130
067008155
ELECTRONIC BANKING DEPT, MIAMI, FL, 33130
075911182
851 S. 70TH ST, WEST ALLIS, WI, 53214
081204281
423 FEREY STREET, METROPOLIS, IL, 62960
103100739
5TH AVE AND D AVE, LAWTON, OK, 73501
103113328
PO BOX 2009, LAWTON, OK, 73502
111304637
228 ELM STREET, COLORADO CITY, TX, 79512
111901946
312 S DAVIS, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, 75482
111904231
P.O. BOX 98, SAN SABA, TX, 76877
111906611
312 S DAVIS, SULPHER SPRINGS, TX, 75482
111908172
312 SOUTH DAVIS, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, 75482
111912197
1465 W 2ND AVE, CORSICANA, TX, 75110
114901859
P O DRAWER 1099, TAYLOR, TX, 76574
114910523
BOX 339, FALLS CITY, TX, 78113
122016066
21ST FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
122037139
555 SOUTH FLOWER STREET 17TH FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
122243127
555 SOUTH FLOWER STREET 17TH FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
122243473
555 SOUTH FLOWER STREET 17TH FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
122401820
555 SOUTH FLOWER STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
122402010
555 SOUTH FLOWER STREET 17TH FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
122402094
555 SOUTH FLOWER STREET 17TH FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
251473758
25 GATEWATER ROAD, CROSS LANES, WV, 25313
CINAUS6L
555 S. FLOWER STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
322286434
555 SOUTH FLOWER STREET 17TH FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.