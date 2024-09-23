061103991 SYNOVUS BANK Routing Number

061103991 is a routing number used for SYNOVUS BANK in GA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number061103991
BankSYNOVUS BANK
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

061103991 doesn’t support Wire transfers
061103991 supports ACH transfers

Other SYNOVUS BANK routing numbers

Browse other SYNOVUS BANK routing numbers for SYNOVUS BANK.

042100175

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

042201948

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

064103707

60 LIVINGSTON, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

062103592

PO BOX 249, THOMASVILLE, AL, 36784

063114577

10824 NORTH DALE MABRY HIGHWAY, TAMPA, FL, 33618

064101576

KNOXVILLE, TN

071000521

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

071001041

60 LIVINGSTON, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

071004200

60 LIVINGSTON, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

071004381

CHICAGO, IL

071174431

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

071904779

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

071920559

60 LIVINGSTON, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

073000545

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

073921514

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

074900783

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

075000022

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

075000103

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

075900465

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

075911603

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

081000210

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

081202759

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

081517693

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

081517732

PO BOX 99, CHARLESTON, MO, 63834

082000549

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

082901444

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

083900363

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

083900732

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

091000022

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

091015224

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

091215927

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

091300023

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

091408501

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

091800293

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

092900383

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

092902983

GREAT FALLS, MT

101000187

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

101102878

PO BOX 330, DERBY, KS, 67037

101200453

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

102000021

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

102101645

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

102103119

VAIL, CO

104000029

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

104913284

PO BOX 98, COLUMBUS, NE, 68602

107007074

UNIT 102, FORT COLLINS, CO, 80525

111025466

4515 WEST MOCKINGBIRD LANE, DALLAS, TX, 75209

111025521

4515 W MOCKINGBIRD LN, DALLAS, TX, 75209

121122676

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

121139313

60 LIVINGSTON, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

121201694

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

122038442

LOS ANGELES, CA

122105155

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

122235821

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

122238682

EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

122244663

171 SOUTH HUDSON AVE., PASADENA, CA, 91101

122401781

EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

123000220

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

123000848

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

123103729

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

123206516

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

123206707

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

123206710

60 LIVINGSTON AVENUE EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

123306160

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

124103760

KETCHUM, ID

124302150

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

125000105

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

125108269

2828 COLBY AVENUE, EVERETT, WA, 98201

271972718

OAK PARK, IL

271973788

WEST DUNDEE, IL

273970514

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

307070115

EP-MN-WN1A, ST. PAUL, MN, 55107

071926171

LISLE, IL

071926113

LEMONT, IL

121201652

BIRMINGHAM, AL

122212611

SANTA MONICA, CA

122187160

PHOENIX, AZ

122240502

SAN DIEGO, CA

122234822

SAN DIEGO, CA

122228812

LONG BEACH, CA

122226937

LA MIRADA, CA

321070162

SAN MATEO, CA

321070227

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

322270356

60 LIVINGSTON AVENUE EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

322270369

EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

322270495

60 LIVINGSTON AVENUE EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

322271083

1333 SOUTH PACIFIC COAST HWY, REDONDO BEACH, CA, 90277

322284892

EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

322285846

60 LIVINGSTON AVENUE, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

325171148

2828 COLBY AVE, EVERETT, WA, 98201

122045354

515 SOUTH FIGUEROA STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90071

123000068

EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

125000118

EP-MN-WN1A, ST PAUL, MN, 55107

081519743

P.O. BOX 99, CHARLESTON, MO, 63834

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes