Send money with Interac e-transfer

What is Interac e-transfer money transfer?
Paying for your Wise international payment by Interac e-transfer is convenient and can be done right from your laptop or smartphone.
All you’ll need to do is select Interac e-Transfer Request Money as your preferred way to pay, and then follow the instructions on the money request you receive through your Interac phone number or email. Each Interac money request you generate is good for 24 hours, so you can set up your payment at your convenience, online or in your bank’s mobile app. Easy.
Once you approve the Interac money request your payment is usually received by Wise in just a few minutes. That means Wise can get it on the way to your recipient faster, too.
Learn more about using Interac transfers.