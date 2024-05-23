1 Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

2 Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.