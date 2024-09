O Citigroup Capital VIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Preferred Securities (TruPS)

Citigroup Inc. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The company was formed by the merger of banking giant Citicorp and financial conglomerate Travelers Group in 1998; Travelers was subsequently spun off from the company in 2002. Citigroup owns Citicorp, the holding company for Citibank, as well as several international subsidiaries. Citigroup is incorporated in Delaware.