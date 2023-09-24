Send money to bKash account

What is bKash account money transfer?
Making a bKash account money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s mobile number - and for the recipient of the payment, too.
To send a bKash account money transfer you only need to enter your recipient’s mobile number, which should begin with 880 - and payments can be made up to 122,500 BDT per day, or 450,000 BDT per month.
If the payment qualifies for any government cash incentives - like the Cash Incentive for Inward Wage Remittances - these payments can also be paid to the recipient when they receive a bKash account money transfer through Wise.
Learn more about using bKash account transfers.