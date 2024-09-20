GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC stock information

GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GRID.LON.

What is the current performance of GRID.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.501 GBP. The market has seen -0.003 GBP change in the price of a GRID.LON share, representing -0.5952% change from the previous close of 0.504 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GRID.LON stock opened at 0.505 GBP, reached a high of 0.518 GBP, and a low of 0.5007670000000001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.501 GBP, while the closing price is 0.501 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 239899, indicating the level of market activity.



GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.518 GBP and a low of 0.5007670000000001 GBP.

What is the live share price of GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GRESHAM HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC is currently worth 0.501 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

