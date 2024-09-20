GREGGS PLC stock information

GREGGS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GRG.LON.

What is the current performance of GRG.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 31.40 GBP. The market has seen -0.5 GBP change in the price of a GRG.LON share, representing -1.5674% change from the previous close of 31.90 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GRG.LON stock opened at 32.50 GBP, reached a high of 32.50 GBP, and a low of 31.24 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 31.40 GBP, while the closing price is 31.40 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 213742, indicating the level of market activity.



GREGGS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 32.50 GBP and a low of 31.24 GBP.

What is the dividend amount of GREGGS PLC? The dividend amount for GREGGS PLC is 19.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of GREGGS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GREGGS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GREGGS PLC is currently worth 31.40 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

