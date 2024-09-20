GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED stock information

GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GCP.LON.

What is the current performance of GCP.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.7829999999999999 GBP. The market has seen -0.011000000000000001 GBP change in the price of a GCP.LON share, representing -1.3854% change from the previous close of 0.794 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GCP.LON stock opened at 0.789 GBP, reached a high of 0.794 GBP, and a low of 0.7829999999999999 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.7829999999999999 GBP, while the closing price is 0.7829999999999999 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1940799, indicating the level of market activity.



GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.794 GBP and a low of 0.7829999999999999 GBP.

What is the live share price of GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED is currently worth 0.7829999999999999 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

