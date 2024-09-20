GCM RESOURCES PLC stock information

GCM RESOURCES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GCM.LON.

What is the current performance of GCM.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.032 GBP. The market has seen 0.002 GBP change in the price of a GCM.LON share, representing 6.6667% change from the previous close of 0.03 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 GCM.LON stock opened at 0.03005 GBP, reached a high of 0.033 GBP, and a low of 0.03005 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.032 GBP, while the closing price is 0.032 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3466865, indicating the level of market activity.



GCM RESOURCES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.033 GBP and a low of 0.03005 GBP.

What is the live share price of GCM RESOURCES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GCM RESOURCES PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GCM RESOURCES PLC is currently worth 0.032 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

