FIRST CLASS METALS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FCM.LON.

What is the current performance of FCM.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0285 GBP. The market has seen -0.0005 GBP change in the price of a FCM.LON share, representing -1.7241% change from the previous close of 0.028999999999999998 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 FCM.LON stock opened at 0.02935 GBP, reached a high of 0.02935 GBP, and a low of 0.027999999999999997 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0285 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0285 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 270408, indicating the level of market activity.



FIRST CLASS METALS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.02935 GBP and a low of 0.027999999999999997 GBP.

What is the live share price of FIRST CLASS METALS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FIRST CLASS METALS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FIRST CLASS METALS PLC is currently worth 0.0285 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

