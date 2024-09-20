EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED stock information

EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EMH.LON.

What is the current performance of EMH.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0775 GBP. The market has seen -0.0025 GBP change in the price of a EMH.LON share, representing -3.1250% change from the previous close of 0.08 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 EMH.LON stock opened at 0.08 GBP, reached a high of 0.085 GBP, and a low of 0.075 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0775 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0775 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 185537, indicating the level of market activity.



EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.085 GBP and a low of 0.075 GBP.

What is the live share price of EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS LIMITED is currently worth 0.0775 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

