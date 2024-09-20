EDEN RESEARCH PLC stock information

EDEN RESEARCH PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EDEN.LON.

What is the current performance of EDEN.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0405 GBP. The market has seen 0.0005 GBP change in the price of a EDEN.LON share, representing 1.2500% change from the previous close of 0.04 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 EDEN.LON stock opened at 0.04 GBP, reached a high of 0.0416 GBP, and a low of 0.038 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0405 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0405 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1426615, indicating the level of market activity.



EDEN RESEARCH PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0416 GBP and a low of 0.038 GBP.

What is the live share price of EDEN RESEARCH PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EDEN RESEARCH PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EDEN RESEARCH PLC is currently worth 0.0405 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

