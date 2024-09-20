DOWLAIS GROUP PLC stock information

DOWLAIS GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DWL.LON.

What is the current performance of DWL.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.5855 GBP. The market has seen -0.0455 GBP change in the price of a DWL.LON share, representing -7.2108% change from the previous close of 0.631 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 DWL.LON stock opened at 0.617 GBP, reached a high of 0.6364730000000001 GBP, and a low of 0.585 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.5855 GBP, while the closing price is 0.5855 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 6654154, indicating the level of market activity.



DOWLAIS GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.6364730000000001 GBP and a low of 0.585 GBP.

What is the live share price of DOWLAIS GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DOWLAIS GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DOWLAIS GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.5855 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

