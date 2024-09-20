DP POLAND PLC stock information

DP POLAND PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DPP.LON.

What is the current performance of DPP.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.1075 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a DPP.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.1075 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 DPP.LON stock opened at 0.1075 GBP, reached a high of 0.11 GBP, and a low of 0.105 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.1075 GBP, while the closing price is 0.1075 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2074409, indicating the level of market activity.



DP POLAND PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.11 GBP and a low of 0.105 GBP.

What is the live share price of DP POLAND PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DP POLAND PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DP POLAND PLC is currently worth 0.1075 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

