DR. MARTENS PLC stock information

DR. MARTENS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DOCS.LON.

What is the current performance of DOCS.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.5165 GBP. The market has seen -0.1245 GBP change in the price of a DOCS.LON share, representing -19.4228% change from the previous close of 0.6409999999999999 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 DOCS.LON stock opened at 0.5785 GBP, reached a high of 0.593 GBP, and a low of 0.512 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.5165 GBP, while the closing price is 0.5165 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 22459776, indicating the level of market activity.



DR. MARTENS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.593 GBP and a low of 0.512 GBP.

What is the live share price of DR. MARTENS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DR. MARTENS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DR. MARTENS PLC is currently worth 0.5165 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.