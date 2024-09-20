DG INNOVATE PLC stock information

DG INNOVATE PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DGI.LON.

What is the current performance of DGI.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.000725 GBP. The market has seen -0.00005 GBP change in the price of a DGI.LON share, representing -6.4516% change from the previous close of 0.000775 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 DGI.LON stock opened at 0.0007639999999999999 GBP, reached a high of 0.0007639999999999999 GBP, and a low of 0.000725 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.000725 GBP, while the closing price is 0.000725 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 12907603, indicating the level of market activity.



DG INNOVATE PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0007639999999999999 GBP and a low of 0.000725 GBP.

What is the live share price of DG INNOVATE PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DG INNOVATE PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DG INNOVATE PLC is currently worth 0.000725 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.