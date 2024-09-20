CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC stock information

CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CEG.LON.

What is the current performance of CEG.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.061 GBP. The market has seen 0.001 GBP change in the price of a CEG.LON share, representing 1.6667% change from the previous close of 0.06 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 CEG.LON stock opened at 0.0582 GBP, reached a high of 0.06152 GBP, and a low of 0.057999999999999996 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.061 GBP, while the closing price is 0.061 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 296802, indicating the level of market activity.



CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.06152 GBP and a low of 0.057999999999999996 GBP.

What is the live share price of CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.061 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.