CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC stock information

CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CASP.LON.

What is the current performance of CASP.LON stock? As of 20-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0365 GBP. The market has seen 0.002 GBP change in the price of a CASP.LON share, representing 5.7971% change from the previous close of 0.0345 GBP.



On 20-09-2024 CASP.LON stock opened at 0.036000000000000004 GBP, reached a high of 0.03788 GBP, and a low of 0.036000000000000004 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0365 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0365 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2117651, indicating the level of market activity.



CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.03788 GBP and a low of 0.036000000000000004 GBP.

What is the live share price of CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CASPIAN SUNRISE PLC is currently worth 0.0365 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.