Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock information

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BMW3.DEX.

What is the current performance of BMW3.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 82.20 EUR. The market has seen -0.25 EUR change in the price of a BMW3.DEX share, representing -0.3032% change from the previous close of 82.45 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 BMW3.DEX stock opened at 81.95 EUR, reached a high of 83 EUR, and a low of 81.95 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 82.20 EUR, while the closing price is 82.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 30486, indicating the level of market activity.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 83 EUR and a low of 81.95 EUR.

What is the live share price of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 82.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

