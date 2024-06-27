AIRBUS stock information

AIRBUS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AIR.PAR.

What is the current performance of AIR.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 130.64 EUR. The market has seen -0.34 EUR change in the price of a AIR.PAR share, representing -0.2596% change from the previous close of 130.98 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 AIR.PAR stock opened at 132 EUR, reached a high of 132.48 EUR, and a low of 129.88 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 130.64 EUR, while the closing price is 130.64 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1535124, indicating the level of market activity.



AIRBUS during the last trading day has seen a high of 132.48 EUR and a low of 129.88 EUR.

What is the live share price of AIRBUS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of AIRBUS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of AIRBUS is currently worth 130.64 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.