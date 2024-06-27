adidas AG stock information

adidas AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ADS.DEX.

What is the current performance of ADS.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 222.60 EUR. The market has seen 0.40 EUR change in the price of a ADS.DEX share, representing 0.1800% change from the previous close of 222.20 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 ADS.DEX stock opened at 220 EUR, reached a high of 223.50 EUR, and a low of 219.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 222.60 EUR, while the closing price is 222.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 431701, indicating the level of market activity.



adidas AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 223.50 EUR and a low of 219.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of adidas AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of adidas AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of adidas AG is currently worth 222.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.