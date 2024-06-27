All For One Steeb AG stock information

All For One Steeb AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under A1OS.DEX.

What is the current performance of A1OS.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 59.40 EUR. The market has seen -0.60 EUR change in the price of a A1OS.DEX share, representing -1.0000% change from the previous close of 60 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 A1OS.DEX stock opened at 60 EUR, reached a high of 60 EUR, and a low of 59.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 59.40 EUR, while the closing price is 59.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 786, indicating the level of market activity.



All For One Steeb AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 60 EUR and a low of 59.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of All For One Steeb AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of All For One Steeb AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of All For One Steeb AG is currently worth 59.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

