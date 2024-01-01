OMR to MYR Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

ر.ع.၁.၀၀၀ OMR = RM၁၁.၂၈ MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Jejak kadar tukaran mata wang

Carta pertukaran OMR kepada MYR

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Menunggu kadar yang lebih baik?

Tetapkan amaran sekarang dan kami akan memberitahu anda apabila kadar menjadi lebih baik. Dengan ringkasan harian kami, anda tidak akan terlepas berita terkini.

MYR



  • rial Oman
    rial Oman

    

  • ringgit Malaysia
    ringgit Malaysia

    Ringgit Malaysia ialah mata wang rasmi Malaysia. Kod mata wangnya ialah MYR dan simbolnya ialah RM. Faktor penukarannya mempunyai 6 digit yang ketara dan ia merupakan mata wang fiat. Ringgi dikenali di seluruh dunia sebagai mata wang yang stabil.

    

